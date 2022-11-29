PENPARCAU Reserves moved up to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with an impressive 5-0 win against Aberystwyth University Reserves.
In the only league match played, Arky flew out of the blocks and had the match won in the first half.
They were 2-0 ahead inside the opening nine minutes through Callum Evans and Harley Lawton and they kept pushing forward at every opportunity.
Gytis Pivnickas bagged a brace before the break but the visitors eased off in the second half, with just one more goal added to their tally, Matthew Davies with a good finish on the hour.
Fixtures: 3 Dec - Aberystwyth University II v Borth United; Corris United v Tregaron Turfs Reserves.