PENPARCAU have confirmed the return of Ciaran Evans and Harley Lawton from Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title rivals Talybont, with both moves subject to transfer clearance.
The duo’s arrival provides a major boost for Arky as they enter the decisive stage of the season. Penparcau currently hold a three‑point lead over Talybont, though their rivals have a game in hand, adding extra weight to the run‑in.
Evans has been in strong form for Talybont this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions and supplying nine assists, making him one of their most influential attacking players. His return, alongside Lawton, strengthens Penparcau in key areas as they look to maintain their advantage at the top.
Penparcau and Talybont hit the road for Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies quarter-final ties on Saturday against Newcastle Emlyn and Borth United respectively.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.