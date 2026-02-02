PENPARCAU bowed out of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup after a 3–0 quarter-final defeat at Waterloo Rovers on Saturday.
The hosts struck first on 38 minutes through Williams Thomas, who doubled his tally just before the hour following neat build‑up play from Thomas Ellis.
Arky created openings of their own but couldn’t find the finish, and Waterloo wrapped up the tie on 73 minutes when substitute Adam Gough converted, Ellis again providing the assist.
Penparcau now turn their attention to another quarter-final, this time in the Dai Dynamo Cup, with a trip to Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Central Wales League North leaders Carno progressed after edging a tight contest against Rhayader Town.
The visitors struck early through Ollie Leadbetter, only for Leo Arzu to level almost immediately. The second half remained finely balanced until Oli Lewis settled the match on 76 minutes to send Carno into the next round.
