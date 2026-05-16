AN Aberystwyth boxer who overcame addiction to become European Middleweight Hybrid Champion has been handed a chance to be a two‑weight titleholder.
Sean Gorman, a 39‑year‑old fitness instructor and personal trainer from Penparcau, had been due to defend his belt against Reece Murray in Cardiff on Saturday, 13 June. However, the Knottingley fighter withdrew at short notice, opening the door for a bigger opportunity.
Gorman said: “Luckily for me, my promoter Lee Sibley has been working tirelessly behind the scenes and got be a bigger fight, a much bigger fight, but it’s a bigger weight division.
“It means for me that I will have to step up to super middleweight but I will be fighting for the vacant super middleweight European championship.
“On the plus side it means I get to keep my European middleweight championship for now and it gives me the chance to become a two-weight, two-time hybrid boxing European champion.”
He will now face Krzysztof Urbanski in Cardiff in June and is already adapting his training to meet the demands of the heavier division.
He said: “In the short time I have now, all I can do is find heavier sparring partners to try and adapt to the weight difference and strength and power as much as possible. And add more strength work in the Aberystwyth University gym.”
The opportunity represents another major milestone in a remarkable comeback story for Gorman, who has rebuilt his life after years of personal struggles.
He added: “It doesn’t get much bigger from a local lad from Penparcau, Aberystwyth to be fighting for these titles, to be winning these titles is absolutely huge.
“I want to thank everyone whose got behind me and supported me along the way on my journey.
“A lot of you know how difficult it’s been for me for my personal issues outside the ring and to be able to bounce back and do Aberystwyth proud means the world to me.”
Gorman claimed the middleweight crown in February with a stunning first‑round stoppage of experienced campaigner Haydn Sherriff in Warrington. The emphatic victory was the latest chapter in a journey defined as much by resilience as by boxing ability.
Having spent a decade battling addiction, he has since rebuilt his life through discipline and routine, with the European title symbolising far more than sporting success.
As he put it after his victory: “At 39, this European title means everything. It was built on discipline, structure, and committing to a better life every single day. The belt is special, but the real achievement is the journey it took to earn it.”
Gorman’s connection to boxing stretches back 30 years. He first stepped into the ring at nine, went on to enjoy a solid amateur career, and turned professional at 22, competing in more than 20 bouts before stepping away.
His return to the sport was driven by a desire to regain control of his life.
On the difference between boxing and the hybrid version he explained: “Hybrid boxing is a lot faster paced and heavy-action fight.
“There is a higher risk of cuts, bruising, and immediate knockouts due to less padded gloves. It’s basically full throttle fight action.
“Boxing on the other hand is more controlled and strategic. Knockouts are less common due to the extra padding on the gloves, and the size of the gloves covering a larger area to defend yourself .”
If anyone is interested in joining Gorman’s sponsorship team, contact him via DM on Facebook
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