PENPARCAU Reserves still have the edge over Borth United in the race to the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title.
Arky had a relatively comfortable afternoon on Saturday as they beat visitors Bont 5-2 whilst Borth were made to work for their three points at Talybont.
Both sides are tied on 32 points but Penparcau have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference.
Arky secured the win courtesy of a Nathan Pemberthy hat-trick and a brace by Christopher Wilkins with Gethin Evans and Garin Sion Evans replying for Bont who finished the game with 10 men after Daniel Owen picked up a second caution on the half hour.
Borth were in control at Talybont after first half goals by Ben Bobbins and Michael Winter-Bruce but the hosts were back in it when Tomos Benjamin pulled one back on the stroke of half time.
It suggested that they could go on to trouble Borth further but that fell flat when Harry Turner was red carded on the hour.
Two goals by 17-year-old Osian Morgan helped Tregaron Turfs Reserves to a 3-2 win against visitors Aberystwyth University 2nds who had taken the lead through Teddy Kell on 12 minutes.
Jay Kenney equalised for the hosts early in the second half before Morgan’s telling contributions.
Kell bagged his brace for the students with 15 minutes remaining but Tregaron defended well to hold on to the points.