PENPARCAU Reserves laid down a marker in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title race with a big 3-0 win against rivals Corris United.
The Quarrymen could have leapfrogged Arky into first place had they won this Min-y-Ddol clash on Saturday but Penparcau now lead by four points.
Corris still have a game in hand but Penparcau have the points in the bag and are in the driving seat.
After an evenly-matched opening with both sides posing a threat, the hosts took the lead on 35 minutes through Matthew Davies.
Davies bagged his brace on 76 minutes and the result was put beyond doubt when Gytis Pivnickas struck in stoppage time for his 13th goal of the league campaign.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves beat third placed Bont 3-1 to secure only their second win of the campaign.
The home side took the lead through Garin Evans after nine minutes but Turfs hit back through Dylan Jones and Rhys Evans to take a 2-1 lead into the break.
The outcome of the match was still in the balance even though the youthful Turfs side, captained by veteran Alun Tychwith, had dominated throughout.
But Alun Davies netted a killer third goal on 88 minutes to give Tregaron their first taste of winning the local derby.
In the other game played, Talybont beat Aberystwyth University Reserves 3-1.
• Borth United were in the mood for goals as they beat visitors Llanilar Reserves 6-1 in the Cambrian Tyres League Cup.
There was little between the two teams in the first half with the Cambrian News’ Felix Nobes cancelling out Jac Morris’ opener for Llan.
Tommy Loveridge then took over with a devastating five-minute hat-trick to put Borth in control with Stephen Beresford and a Rhun James own goal completing the rout.
Leon Millward netted a consolation second goal for Llan on 70 minutes.