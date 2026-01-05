PENPARCAU moved three points clear at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after a hard‑fought 2–1 win at Padarn United on Saturday.
After a month without football and facing a heavy pitch, Arky expected a battle, but they started brightly.
Just four minutes in, Callum Evans slipped Matty Davies through to open the scoring.
On 35 minutes, Lee Morgan teed up Evans, who finished calmly past Sion Clifton to double the lead.
Penparcau couldn’t take their chances after the break and were almost punished when Niki Williams pulled one back for Padarn with 10 minutes remaining.
The visitors dug deep in the closing stages, showing real determination to see out the win and return home with a valuable three points.
