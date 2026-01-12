PENPARCAU moved three points clear at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after a brilliant comeback victory at against third placed Borth United on Saturday.
It was a classic game of two halves, with home side Borth starting strongly and taking the lead after just seven minutes through Tommy Loveridge. Their confidence grew, and on 39 minutes Loveridge struck again, giving the hosts a deserved 2–0 advantage at the break.
Arky knew they faced an uphill task, but their response after half-time was immediate and full of intent.
On 57 minutes they were awarded a penalty, confidently dispatched by Matty Davies to spark the fightback.
The pressure continued to build, and on 66 minutes Callum Evans finished neatly to level the match at 2–2.
With the game heading into the 90th minute, Penparcau completed the turnaround in dramatic fashion. Luke Sherbon reacted quickest to an Aaron Jones flick‑on, slotting home the winner to seal a memorable comeback and strengthen their position at the top.
Elsewhere, Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves claimed their second win of the season with an impressive 3–0 victory over fourth‑placed Llanon.
Joshua Smith opened the scoring midway through the first half, and the hosts continued to impress after the break, adding further goals through Teifion Davies and Ben Holt.
