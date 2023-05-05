PENPARCAU Reserves lifted the Len and Julia Newman Trophy last night after a hard-fought final against Corris United.
Arky, who have a good chance of being crowned Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League champions, took the lead on 40 minutes through veteran forward Lee Jones after good work by Ciaran Evans.
The second half was equally as competitive at Bow Street's Cae Piod until the hour mark when provider turned goalscorer, 16-year-old Evans netting a crucial second goal for Penparcau after being set up by Aled Parry-Evans.
Credit to Corris, they kept looking for a way back into it by Arky held firm to run out deserved winners.