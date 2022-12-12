WITH most games in the area postponed because of the icy conditions Penparcau Reserves produced a red-hot performance to blow visitors Borth United away and return to the top of the table.
Arky were three goals to the good at the break thanks to Lee Morgan, Aled Parry-Evans and Gytis Pivnickas and they kept piling on the pressure in the second half.
Pivnickas made it 4-0 on 55 minutes after good work by Harley Lawton with Morgan also bagging his brace eight minutes later.
Mathew Williams was unlucky to turn the ball into the back of his own net as Borth’s day went from bad to worse with Lawton getting in on the goalscoring act with Arky’s seventh with nine minutes to go.
Morgan completed his hat-trick moments later before the visitors’ misery was compounded with late sendings off for Clive Morgan and Sol Kalini Ap Shem.