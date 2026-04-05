PENPARCAU are through to the next round of the Len and Julia Newman Trophy after a dominant 9–2 win over Padarn United on Saturday.
Padarn started brightly, racing into a 2–0 lead inside 16 minutes through Liam Antwis and Sergei Shostak.
But the game flipped quickly when Matty Davies struck twice in two minutes to level the score on 26 minutes. Just a minute later, Ben Lewis cut inside and curled a superb effort past the keeper to give Arky a 3–2 half‑time lead.
The second half belonged entirely to the hosts. They controlled possession and were awarded two penalties in quick succession, with Harley Lawton converting the first and Davies completing his hat‑trick with the second.
Further goals followed from Gytis Pivnickas and Liam Lewis, before Fahdullah Ajala added another late on. Veteran David Jones rounded off the scoring to seal an emphatic 9–2 victory.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.