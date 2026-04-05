TYWYN Bryncrug missed the chance to draw level on points with MMP Central Wales North leaders Carno after being held to a 1–1 draw by in‑form Four Crosses on Good Friday.
The visitors, unbeaten in 11 matches, made a flying start at Cae Chwarae when Robert Weir struck after just three minutes. Tywyn regrouped well, but despite spells of pressure and several half‑chances, they went into the break still trailing.
The hosts stayed composed after the restart and continued to probe for an equaliser. Their perseverance finally paid off in the 68th minute when Laurence Chesworth fired past keeper George Lawrence following excellent build‑up play from Nick Williams.
Tywyn pushed hard for a winner and created opportunities to take all three points, but in the end had to settle for a draw—though it came against one of the league’s most consistent sides.
Elsewhere on Friday, 16‑year‑old Dewey Wright delivered a sensational performance as Barmouth & Dyffryn United beat Dolgellau Reserves.
Wright scored four goals and provided three assists in a standout display. He was supported by goals from Ryan Williams (2) and substitutes Leyton Holly, John Sutherns, and Jose Sukphol, while Toby Cleaver also contributed three assists.
On Saturday, fourth‑placed Waterloo Rovers swept aside Abermule with an emphatic 5–0 win.
A first‑half brace from Max McLaughlin and a goal from Matthew Brasenell put the visitors firmly in control.
Thomas Ellis added a fourth moments after the restart, before McLaughlin completed his hat‑trick following good play from Brasenell. Abermule’s frustration boiled over late on when Sam Davies was shown a red card.
Llansantffraid Village also found their scoring touch, beating Bishops Castle Town 5–2.
Hagi Drammeh opened the scoring before an own goal from James Oakley doubled the advantage. Callum Wilson struck twice, completing his hat‑trick in the second half, while Samuel Jones netted a brace for the visitors, including a well‑taken penalty.
Welshpool Town earned a solid 3–0 win over Dyffryn Banw thanks to goals from Ryan Evans, Luke Thomas, and Alfie Briggs.
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