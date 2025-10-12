PENPARCAU climbed to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with an emphatic 7-1 win at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Saturday.
In the only fixture of the day, Arky impressed from the first whistle and raced into a two-goal lead through Matty Davies and Liam Davies with a couple of clinical finishes.
They continued to dominate and were rewarded with another goal by Davies after a perfectly-timed pass from Gytis Pivnickas.
Tywyn pulled one back before the break with a brilliant strike by Lucas Betts.
The second half carried on in the same fashion with Penparcau full of intent.
Davies completed his hat-trick on 65 minutes and grabbed his fourth seven minutes later to take his tally to 12 for the season.
Lee Bird joined him on the scoresheet moments later after a goalmouth scramble before Pete Inglis capped off a superb team performance with a seventh on 84 minutes.
