ABERAERON Snooker club hosted the first competition of the new season, namely the Scotch Doubles on Sunday, 5 October.
A very good turnout was had with some very tough matches played out through the day.
The eventual finalists were Rhodri Morgan and Eifion Roberts of Aberaeron and Gareth Davies and George Lewis of Penparcau.
The final was a very eventful affair with Rhodri and Eifion coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 and defend the crown they won last year.
JE Rees & Sons Ceredigion Snooker League
