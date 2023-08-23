Penparcau thrashed fellow Ceredigion side Aberaeron 6-0 to send them top of the MMP Central Wales South on Tuesday night.
It's still early days in the new campaign but Penparcau will be buoyed by their 100 per cent start which has seen them net 15 times in the first three games - six of those coming last night at the expense of Aberaeron.
It took just 16 minutes for the home side to open their account as teenager Harley Lawton teed up Anthony Evans.
It would take until after the break for Penparcau to double their advantage, as Lawton this time turned scorer on 49 minutes.
Eight minutes later it was 3-0 as two of the three Evans players combined - Anthony setting up youngster Ciaran.
The fourth came just after the hour mark as Dan James set up fellow substitute Matty Davies.
17-year-old Luke Bowen got the assist for his side's fifth as experienced defender Elwyn Edwards beat Aeron keeper Sean Thomas.
And the home side capped off a great night with a sixth in stoppage time as Ciaran Evans provided an opportunity for Michael Gornall to convert.
Penparcau will hope to carry this form into their next league tie, at home to Penybont United on Saturday, while Aberaeron will look to bounce back and pick up their first points of the season at home to Rhayader.