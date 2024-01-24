PENPARCAU ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against visitors Llanilar in the E R Jenkins League Cup on Saturday.
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off to honour club stalwart Ann Duggan, who passed away earlier this month.
After the fixture was switched to Min y Ddol, Arky took the lead through Gytis Pivnickas on 38 minutes.
Andrew Gittins doubled their tally early in the second half but Llanilar still offered a threat until Matthew Shaw scored an own goal in the second minute of stoppage time to seal their fate.