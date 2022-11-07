Penrhyncoch blow three-goal lead in JD Cymru Premier
Subscribe newsletter
THE Roosters lost 4-3 at Cae Baker after an absorbing encounter against Buckley Town.
They will be kicking themselves after racing to a three-goal lead by the half hour mark only for the visitors to pull one back before the break and then go on to steal the points with three goals in seven second-half minutes.
Cledan Davies gave Pen the lead on 18 minutes and they were flying high when Daniel Owen and Geoff Kellaway extended their advantage.
Patrick Hinchcliffe gave The Bucks a chance when he scored on the stroke of half time and bagged his brace on 59 minutes. With 65 minutes on the clock, Daniel Burgess equalised and moments later an unlikely comeback was completed by Joshua Jones.
Other results: Gresford Athletic 0 Guilsfield 0; Llanidloes Town 2 Colwyn Bay 3; Mold Alexandra 5 Conwy Borough 2; Porthmadog 1 Cefn Druids 2; Ruthin Town 2 Holyhead Hotspur 0; Chirk AAA 0 Holywell Town 2
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |