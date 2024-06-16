THE Ardal North East League team of the season has been announced and is dominated by teams located in the Cambrian News catchment area.
Five Penrhyncoch players have made the starting 11 highlighting their impressive season as champions and FAW Amateur Trophy finalists.
Two Bow Streets players and two from Ardal Leagues play-off finalists Llanuwchllyn also made the cut.
The five Roosters were goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins, Owain James and Tomos Evans, top scorer Daniel Owen and Dion Phillips, who was named player of the year by manager Gari Lewis who praised his work ethic in his new midfield role.
The Magpies duo are Rhydian Davies and Ben Davies whilst Garmon Hafal and Meilir Williams were chosen from Llanuwchllyn.
Jordan Williams from Wrexham-based Cefn Albion made up the 11 players who were voted by the clubs.
The FAW National League board have confirmed the teams for the Lock Stock Ardal North East for the 2024-2025 season.
Penrhyncoch have been promoted to the JD Cymru North and Welshpool Town and Llanrhaeadr YM relegated.
Ardal North East: Bow Street, Brickfield Rangers, Builth Wells, Cefn Albion, Chirk AAA, Dolgellau AA, Kerry, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair United, Llangollen Town, Llanidloes Town, Llansantffraid Village, Llanuwchllyn, Penycae, Radnor Valley and Rhos Aelwyd.
In the Ardal North West Flint Mountain and Llay Welfare have been promoted and Bethesda Athletic, Hawarden Rangers and Saltney Town relegated.