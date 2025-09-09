PENRHYNCOCH picked up a solid JD Cymru North point on the road at Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday.
The Roosters were without a number of regulars due to injuries but took the lead on the stroke of half time after a closely-fought first half at the New Stadium, Zac Davies finishing past home keeper Guto Hughes after good work by Geoff Kellaway.
It was still nip and tuck in the second half with the islanders equalising through Callum Graves on the hour, his first goal for the Harbourmen.
Early leaders Holywell Town beat Caersws 3-1 thanks to Jamie Breese, Craig Lindfield and Zak Kempster to maintain their two-point lead over Airbus UK Broughton who went one better with a 4-1 win at Guilsfield, Danny Warren, Kaiden Cooke, George Peers and Blaine Hudson the scorers.
Llandudno also trail by two points after goals by Thomas Stephens and Harvey Bennet saw them beat Newtown 2-0
It finished goalless between Ruthin Town and Rhyl 1879 whilst Jake Roberts netted a late winner for Gresford Athletic against Mold Alex.
Goals by Matty Williams and Jardel Junior Lima Teixeira sealed a 2-0 win for Brickfield Rangers at Flint Mountain.
There was little to choose between Denbigh Town and visitors Buckley Town who took the lead through Nicholas Grogan.
Nathan Brown equalised in first half stoppage time and that’s the way it ended.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.