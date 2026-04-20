PENRHYNCOCH made it three JD Cymru North wins in a row with a 3–0 victory over Rhyl 1879 at Cae Baker on Saturday.
Rhyl endured a disastrous first half, missing a penalty through Ben Lightfoot in the second minute before Mo Ali was shown a straight red card. Penrhyncoch took full advantage, with Iestyn Dugan finishing smartly to put the Roosters ahead.
After the break, Geoff Kellaway took control of the game, setting up both Dan Owen and Rhys Jenkins as Penrhyncoch wrapped up the points with two well‑worked goals. It capped a strong end to the season for Gari Lewis’ side, who climbed clear of the relegation battle to finish 12th with 10 league wins — momentum they will hope to carry into next year.
Other results: Mold Alexandra 3 Flint Mountain 1; Guilsfield 4 Gresford 0; Holyhead 5 Buckley 1; Brickfield 2 Holywell 0; Airbus 3 Llandudno 1; Ruthin 2 Newtown 3; Caersws 6 Denbigh 0.
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