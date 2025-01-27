PENRHYNCOCH endured a tough afternoon when they lost 3-0 in the JD Cymru North against Denbigh Town at Central Park on Saturday.
Nathan Brown broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a close-range opener before Kyle Cooper doubled their tally with a superb free-kick from distance beyond Pen keeper Leigh Jenkins.
Substitute Danny Clarke sealed the win in stoppage time.
League leaders Airbus UK Broughton’s 13-match winning streak came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 away at reigning champions Holywell Town.
The Wingmakers took the lead nine minutes before half-time, teenager Kaiden Cooke with his third goal in four games, but the Wellmen drew level four minutes into the second stanza through Jamie Breese.
The hosts completed the turnaround in the 72nd minute when Brady McGilloway’s cross was headed in by Danny Sullivan.
Airbus’ defeat means that second-place Colwyn Bay are now just one point behind the Wingmakers after Jamie Cumming’s hat-trick inspired them to a 5-1 away win over Flint Mountain on Friday night.
Prestatyn Town earned their first league victory since September – and first clean sheet of the season – as they triumphed 1-0 over Caersws at Bastion Gardens, Tyler Joyce with a superb winner.
The Bluebirds missed a glorious opportunity to get back on level terms in stoppage time when home keeper Robbie Williams saved Sam Williams’ penalty.
Llandudno earned a third win on the bounce, Mark Cadwallader’s hat-trick inspiring them to a 5-2 win.
Lucas Gregson and Owen Cordiner both scored twice as Mold Alexandra claimed a comfortable 4-1 home win over Llay Miners Welfare on Saturday.
Guilsfield leapfrogged Bangor 1876 into the top half of the table with a 2-1 home win thanks to Jamie Hyne and Iwan Matthews.Tom Mahoney replied for Bangor.
Buckley Town ran out 3-1 winners at Gresford Athletic.
Sam McCormick, Max Moore and Liam Driscoll gave them a commanding lead before Haci Ozlu scored a consolation for Gresford late on.