PENRHYNCOCH finished in an impressive 10th place on their return to the JD Cymru North after a narrow 1-0 defeat at Cae Baker on Saturday against Colwyn Bay who were crowned champions on the day.
The visitors sealed the win with an early strike by Dan Atkins to finish three points ahead of Airbus UK Broughton who beat hosts Caersws on the final day of the campaign.
The Roosters will look to build on this this and push for promotion next season.
Llay Welfare, Prestatyn Town and Bangor 1876 are relegated to tier three.