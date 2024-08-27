THINGS are looking up for Penrhyncoch after they secured back-to-back JD Cymru North wins to move up to ninth in the table after five games.
After an impressive 3-2 win at Ruthin on Friday evening, Gari Lewis’ charges produced their best performance of the early season to run out 4-2 winners against visitors Denbigh Town on bank holiday Monday.
The Roosters were crowing at half time after a superb opening 45 minutes saw them take a 3-0 lead into the interval.
Ifan Burrell set them on their was with an opening goal after just four minutes and they doubled their tally through Dion Phillips after good work by Cameron Allen midway through the half.
With things going their way, they surged further ahead on the stroke of half time courtesy of a Ben Lockley own goal.
But, credit to Denbigh, they kept their heads up and gave themselves a lifeline when Nathan Brown reduced the arrears in the 53rd minute.
And it was game on when he bagged his brace from the penalty spot a quarter of an hour later to take his league tally to five for the season.
But any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Allen guided in a brilliant header past visiting keeper Aaron Jones with four minutes to go.
Goals by Sam Baker, Joseph Palmer and Daniel Warren maintained leaders Airbus UK Broughton’s 100 percent record with a 3-0 win at Gresford Athletic.
They still lead Holywell Town by six points after the Wellmen were 3-1 winners against Caersws who took an earlylead through Joshua Astley.
The hosts bounced back to take the lead at the break through Jamie Breese and Morgan Murray and they sealed the deal with a third by Gareth Evans in the closing stages.
Bangor 1876, in third place, were comfortable 3-0 winners against visitors Llay Welfare, Mason Blackwell-Jones (2) and Harry Galeotti with the goals whilst Mold Alexandra were the big bank holiday winners with seven unanswered goals against visitors Prestatyn Town.
Damase Kiwande set them on their way with a hat-trick inside the opening 17 minutes, the third from a penalty which saw James Stead sent off for a second caution.
Henry Hash made it 4-0 at the break and they kept pushing after the turnaround with the impressive Kiwanda scoring another two goals with substitute Aidan Farren also getting on the scoresheet.
A stoppage time goal by Tom Creamer sealed Colwyn Bay’s 2-1 win at Buckley Town after a flurry of late action, Rhys Nash giving the visitors the lead on 84 minutes before Daniel Holland replied for the Bucks.
Goals by Joy Haycock (2) and Callum Bromley secured Guilsfield’s 3-1 win against visitors Ruthin Town who replied through Gwion Owen from the penalty spot.