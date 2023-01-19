PENRHYNCOCH put on a spirited display as they lost 2-1 against Guilsfield in an emotional evening at Cae Baker a few days after the death of their much-loved chairman.
The Roosters’ game at Colwyn Bay on Saturday was postponed after the news emerged that Kev Bones Jenkins had passed away that morning.
They returned to JD Cymru North action on Wednesday evening in front of a big crowd who had turned up to honour the popular figure.
After a minute’s silence was held, Penrhyncoch made a bright start with Geoff Kellaway forcing Guils keeper Robbie Williams into an early save.
But the home faithful didn’t have to wait long for something to cheer as Niall Coleridge put Pen ahead on seven minutes.
With three new signings – Jamie Jones on loan from Aberystwyth, Courtney Perkins on loan from Newtown AFC and keeper Oliver Farebrother from Ashton Town – the hosts were the better team in the first half and took the one-goal lead into the break.
Mid-table Guilsfield offered more of a threat after the turnaround and drew level through Ben Guest on the hour.
Goalscorer Kellaway was shown a straight red card on 82 minutes and the visitors capitalised on their extra man with Andrew Ford netting the winner four minutes later.
Bones’ son, Aberystwyth Town keeper Leigh Jenkins, posted after the match: “Boys were superb! He would have been so proud of you all, fought for everything. Thank you everyone who came for dad.”
A minute’s silence was held before kick-off and there were bucket collections in the ground, with all proceeds going to the Hywel Dda Health Board and selected charities who supported Bones during his treatment.
To donate click here and note that you would like your donation to be used to support the district nurses and Ystwyth Surgery equipment fund.