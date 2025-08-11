PENRHYNCOCH suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat on Friday evening against Newtown, who are looking for a swift return to the JD Cymru Premier.
In front of a bumper Cae Baker crowd, the Roosters deserved a point at the very least out of a JD Cymru North game which they bossed for long periods and created a number of chances but found keeper Dave Jones in top form.
Dion Phillips gave the hosts a deserved lead on 50 minutes but the Robins hit back through Steffan Jones midway through the half.
The hosts had chances to regain the lead but the imposing Jones performed heroics between the posts.
And just as it seemed that the sides would have to settle for a share of the spoils, Devon Torry netted a late winner for Andy Pellow’s side.
Other results: Denbigh Town 1 Holywell Town 2; Llandudno 4 Flint Mountain 0; Gresford Athletic 2 Ruthin Town 1; Airbus UK Broughton 4 Holyhead Hotspur 0; Brickfield Rangers 4 Buckley Town 0; Caersws 0 Mold Alexandra 2; Guilsfield 2 Rhyl 1879 3.
Fixtures: Friday, 15 August – Buckley Town v Ruthin Town; Gresford Athletic v Denbigh Town. Saturday, 16 August – Brickfield Rangers v Llandudno; Newtown v Flint Mountain; Holywell Town v Guilsfield; Penrhyncoch v Airbus; Rhyl 1879 v Caersws; Mold Alexandra v Holyhead Hotspur
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.