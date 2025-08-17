PENRHYNCOCH produced a battling performance against a strong Airbus UK Broughton side at Cae Baker on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Evans’ goal on 36 minutes, after good work by George Peers, was the only difference between the two sides as the Wingmakers made it three wins out of three in the JD Cymru North.
Newtown also maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-1 win against visitors Flint Mountain who gifted their hosts an own goal by Joe Ly midway through the first half.
Jamie Hyne and Louis Jacobs made it 3-0 for the Latham Park side before Rian O’Riordan reduced the arrears in the closing stages.
Holywell are also sitting pretty on nine points.
Other results: Brickfield Rangers 0 Llandudno 0; Holywell Town 4 Guilsfield 1; Rhyl 1879 3 Caersws 0; Mold Alexandra 1 Holyhead Hotsupr 1; Nuckley Town 3 Ruthin Town 2; Gresford Athletic 0 Denbigh Town 5.
