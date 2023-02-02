Penrhyncoch have provided a squad update following the conclusion of the transfer window.
Early January saw the departures of midfielder Gwion Pugh-Jones and winger Steffan Gittins.
After moving away for work, Gwion decided to join Ardal South East side Trethomas Bluebirds, who currently sit fourth place in the league.
Having moved to Chester for university, Steffan decided to join JD Cymru North rivals Gresford Athletic. They currently sit 12th in the league.
Gavin Rowlands has departed the club and has joined Builth Wells in order to progress in his development.
Gavin, 17, joined the club from Newtown in the summer after impressing manager Gari Lewis in pre-season.
The former Aberystwyth Town youth and Rhayader Town midfielder went on to make 16 appearances for the club in all competitions.
Due to injuries, defender Tihomir Trifonov has decided to call time on his career.
The Bulgarian centre-back joined the club from FC Sevlievo in the summer of 2021 and he went on to make 37 appearances for the club.
The club has thanked Gwion, Steffan, Gavin and Tihomir for their contributions during their time with the Roosters.