PENRHYNCOCH put another JD Cymru North point on the board after an entertaining 2-2 draw against Mold Alexandra at Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Roosters took a deserved lead just after the half hour mark when Niall Coleridge headed in Geoff Kellaway’s dangerous cross.
It stayed that way until the break with the relegation-threatened hosts in control after dominating the ball and the chances in the opening 45 minutes.
The visitors offered more of a threat after the turnaround and were back on level terms on 52 minutes, Sion McHugh heading in from a corner.
Gari Lewis’ charges regained the lead on 75 minutes when Courtney Perkins pounced on a defensive mistake to slot the ball into an empty net.
But the lead was shortlived, the Rooster hit with a sucker punch when Haci Ozlu fired past home keeper Oliver Farebrother straight from the restart.
Both sides pushed for the winner but defences held firm and the hosts had to settle for a point.