PENRHYNCOCH were left frustrated again as their fixture at JD Cymru North leaders Airbus UK fell foul to the weather.
That was the Roosters’ third game to be postponed since the turn of the year but they did have good news this week as their Cymru Football Foundation funding was confirmed to develop their tennis courts into a multi-purpose sports area with construction starting this month.
Up next for Penrhyncoch is the visit of Prestatyn Town to Cae Baker on Saturday.
The Roosters will be looking to get back to winning ways against bottom-of-the-table Prestatyn who have lost 11 games in a row in the league.
Only one fixture survived the icy conditions on Saturday with Llandudno running out 4-0 winners against visitors Guilsfield.
Anthony Stephens’ goal was all that separated the two teams at the break but the Seasiders made waves in the second half with further strikes by Adam Stephens, Mark Cadwallader and Callum Stephens.