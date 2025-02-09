PENRHYNCOCH picked up a big point on the road following a dramatic ending at Bangor 1876 in the JD Cymru Premier on Saturday.
The game got off to a quiet start as both sides struggled to create opportunities on a cold afternoon by the Menai Strait.
The hosts went closest to opening the scoring midway through the first half when Ryan Stratulis almost got on the end of a cross by Mason Blackwell-Jones and the ball was scrambled to safety
Straulis then played a dangerous across the face of goal from the right but Corrig McGonigle failed to find the target at the back post.
At the other end, Zac Davies controlled a cross from the right just outside the six-yard box, but his shot on the turn went narrowly wide.
With ten minutes left of the first half, the hosts took the lead, Stratulis with a goal on his home debut.
His well-struck curling free kick around the wall from a few yards outside the area had the beating of Leigh Jenkins.
The Roosters rallied after the break and home keeper Carl Jones did well to save a Zac Davies header and then a 25-yard shot by Owain Evans.
The two sides cancelled each other out for long spells in the second half and the result was in the balance until the final whistle.
Kieran Booker headed over the bar for Pen in injury time before the hosts were handed a chance to level matters when they were awarded a penalty in the final minute and Owain Evans stepped up to blast the ball past Jones into the bottom corner.
Results: Airbus Uk Broughton 1 Colwyn Bay 1; Bangor 1876 1 Penrhyncoch 1; Guilsfield 2 Prestatyn Town 2; Llay Welfare 1 Buckley Town 2; Mold Alexandra 2 Caersws 2.