PENRHYNCOCH Reserves ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the FAW Reserves Central League Cup West against Dolgellau Reserves at Park Avenue on Friday evening.
The visitors were out of sorts in the first half as the Roosters piled on the pressure.
Luke Bowen opened their account on 25 minutes and they doubled their advantage moments later through Christopher Wilkins.
Eddie Rhodes added to their tally in the 36th minute with Dol failing to get the basics right, and not working hard enough to win the ball back.
That invited too much pressure onto their back line which ultimately led to them losing Jonny Leeds to a second caution.
Rhodes stepped up to take the resultant penalty but he was denied by a tremendous save by Darren Andrews and Dion James’ incredible reactions for the rebound meant that the deficit wasn’t increased.
Dol were much better in the second half, despite being down to 10 men, working harder to keep hold of the ball to create more chances.
And they were rewarded with a consolation goal on 76 minutes when Ieuan Brookes slotted home his spot kick.