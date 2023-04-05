PENRHYNCOCH produced a spirited performance at JD Cymru North league leaders Colwyn Bay, falling to a 3-0 defeat with a limited squad.
Bay, with Holywell Town breathing down their necks in second place, were determined to get back to winning ways after suffering a 3-1 at the hands of the Wellmen last time out and got off to a good star when Samuel Hart gave them the lead on 14 minutes.
Lewis Sirrell doubled their advantage before the break but the Red Lion Foods Stadium hosts found it tough to break down a resolute Penrhyncoch defence in the second half.
Hart bagged his brace on the hour to make sure of the point with the determined Roosters defended doggedly and left the Bay with their heads held high.