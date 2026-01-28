PENRHYNDEUDRAETH and Nantlle Vale have both booked their place in the next round of the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Protection.
Penrhyndeudraeth secured a narrow 1–0 win over Llanberis at Maes y Parc in a closely contested tie. The decisive moment arrived just before half-time when Reece Evans fired past visiting goalkeeper Williams Williams. Both sides created chances after the break, but the defences stood firm.
North Wales Coast West Premier title contenders Nantlle Vale also progressed after edging out Bontnewydd 3–2 in another tight encounter. Sion Jones put the Cae Stanley hosts ahead inside two minutes, but the visitors were level by the quarter-hour mark following an own goal by Kian Chubb.
Elis Puw restored Vale’s lead early in the second half after excellent work from Llion Griffiths, only for Bont to respond through Jac Bee with five minutes of normal time remaining.
However, there was still late drama as Carter Davies struck a superb stoppage-time winner, sparking celebrations among the Dyffryn Nantlle supporters.
