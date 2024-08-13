PENRHYNDEUDRAETH secured their first win of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division with a 4-1 at Nefyn Unedig on Saturday.
After drawing their opening day encounter 3-3 against Mynydd Llandegai, the Cocklemen were up against it again when they trailed Nefyn by Ifan Jones’ 10th minute strike at the break.
But the visitors sparked into life in the second half and surged ahead with a couple of quickfire goals in three minutes by Gwion Davies and Cedri Jones just after the hour mark.
The outcome was still very much in the balance until Pen put the result to bed with another brace of goals in a couple of minutes by Cian Pritchard and Tom Hughes in the closing stages.
It was tough on the Cae’r Delyn hosts who had impressed in their opening fixture with a 5-2 win at Talysarn Celts.
Talysarn snatched a point with a stoppage time strike by Dylan Hughes at Bontnewydd in a match that ended 2-2.
Glyn Hughes-Thomas gave the Celts the lead after 18 minutes and they held on to that advantage until Sion Jones equalised for Bont on the hour.
Aaron Hughes missed a penalty for Talysarn on 76 minutes and they paid the price when Luke Phillips gave the hosts the lead seven minutes later.
Bethesda Athletic made light work of Boded’s visit on Saturday with eight unanswered goals by Tomos Hughes, Osian Hughes (2), Wisdom James, Noa Hughes, Cian Williams, Osian Pugh and Kyle Hartleb.
Mynydd Llandegai were also amongst the goals as they saw off visitors Pentraeth 4-1 courtesy of a hat-trick by Alwyn Roberts and an Owen Ward strike.
Nine goals were enjoyed at Llanerch-y-Medd where the hosts beat fellow islanders Glantraeth 5-4 in a remarkable game.
The visitors led 3-2 at the break thanks to Steven Jones, a Dylan Williams penalty and Ifan Owen; Arden Gisbourne and Tomos Williams replying for Llan.
Williams, Cai Miller and Callum Roberts put the hosts firmly in the driving seat before Dylan Williams closed the gap in the closing stages.
Glantraeth will feel as they could have taken from the contest had Dylan Williams been successful with a second spot kick awarded to them just before the hour.
Gwalchmai nicked a point with a late equaliser by Gethin Jones at Llanberis.
The Darans were two goals to the good by the hour mark through Ian Williams and Tomos Saynor before Marc Evans started Gwalchmai’s comeback with a penalty on 76 minutes.
Llanystumdwy’s tough start in the league continued on Monday as they were beaten 5-2 by a strong Bethesda Athletic side.
Llan, who were pipped 1-0 at Llanrug United in midweek, were up against it after Noa Hughes gave Pesda the early initiative on 10 minutes.
And their task was made harder when Kyle Hartleb bagged a brace before the interval.
Llanystumdwy, who will take heart from a fantastic penalty shootout win against third tier Menai Bridge Tigers in the FAW Amateur Trophy on Saturday, fell further behind to a Joseph Todd strike on 74 minutes.
Guto Gwenallt pulled one back for Lan two minutes later but Bethesda, who are the early pacesetters in the premier division with three wins out of three, restored their three-goal buffer through Cameron Robertson.
Credit to Llanystumdwy, playing their first game a Treborth, they had the energy to land another consolation consolation goal by Tomos Williams as the match entered stoppage time.