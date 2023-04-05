PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are out of the Snowdonia Fire & Security Cup after making the best possible start against visitors Talysarn Celts with Gwion Davies opening their account after just two minutes.
Their lead was short-lived as Jack Usher equalised for Talysarn on the quarter hour mark.
It was developing into an even, competitive tie with both sides having their moments, but the decisive one arrived on 67 minutes when Glyn Hughes-Thomas fired past Cockles keeper Iwan Davies.
The hosts pushed for the equaliser but Celts held firm to book passage into the next round.
Other results: Llanrug United 2 Menai Bridge Tigers 3; Aberffraw 2 Gwalchmai 3; Llanerch-y-Medd 2 Glantraeth 5.