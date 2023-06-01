PENRHYNDEUDRAETH Junior FC are hosting a football tournament on the weekend of 3-4 June.
They are asking for your support in any way shape or form. There will be hundreds of people coming to Maes Y Parc, that weekend and they will need volunteers to help during the weekend.
The type of jobs they are looking for help are: car park attendant; help selling food on stalls; cooking BBQ; referees; someone who can do face paint.
If you are able to help contact the club. The funds made from this tournament help with the club’s running costs.