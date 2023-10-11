PENRHYNDEUDRAETH are though to the third round of the North Wales Coast FA Intermediate Cup after finishing the tie strongly to run out 4-2 winners at Llanfairfechan Town.
The Cocklemen flew out of the block with goals by Gwion Davies and Alun Hughes in the first five minutes but Llan hit back to go in level at the break through Daniel Hughes and Osian Roberts.
Tom Hughes restored the visitors’ lead on 73 minutes and they bounced back from Alun Hughes’ missed penalty moments later to secure the result with an Albert Nosakhare goal with 10 minutes remaining.
The hosts finished with 10 men after Jamie Baker was handed two cautions in the closing stages.