Penrhyndeudraeth are through to the second qualifying round of the Welsh Cup after a thrilling cup tie at Aberffraw which ended 4-3 to the Cockles.
Deio Jones gave the visitors the lead on 15 minutes after capitalising on a defensive mistake to run in on goal and slip the ball under keeper Maddox Owen.
Tomos Hughes dragged the islanders level on the half hour with a cool finish after running on to a long punt downfield but Pen regained the initiative on the stroke of half time.
The visitors pounced on a howler of a kick by the home keeper, the ball fed to Tom Hughes who turned and clipped the ball over Owen into the back of the net.
Tomos Hughes netted a penalty for Aberffraw on the hour before the Cockles’ Hughes bagged his second of the afternoon, also from the spot, to nudge the visitors ahead again.
A cracker into the top corner by Cedri Jones with five minutes to go strengthened their grip on the game but they had to survive a few nervous moments at the end after Hughes claimed his hat-trick with a cheeky, lobbed finish from an angle over keeper Iwan Davies.