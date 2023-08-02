Penrhyndeudraeth are through to the second qualifying round of the Welsh Cup after a thrilling cup tie at Aberffraw which ended 4-3 to the Cockles.

Deio Jones gave the visitors the lead on 15 minutes after capitalising on a defensive mistake to run in on goal and slip the ball under keeper Maddox Owen.

Tomos Hughes dragged the islanders level on the half hour with a cool finish after running on to a long punt downfield but Pen regained the initiative on the stroke of half time.

The visitors pounced on a howler of a kick by the home keeper, the ball fed to Tom Hughes who turned and clipped the ball over Owen into the back of the net.

Tomos Hughes netted a penalty for Aberffraw on the hour before the Cockles’ Hughes bagged his second of the afternoon, also from the spot, to nudge the visitors ahead again.

Man of the match, two-goal Tom Hughes (Penrhyndeudraeth FC)

A cracker into the top corner by Cedri Jones with five minutes to go strengthened their grip on the game but they had to survive a few nervous moments at the end after Hughes claimed his hat-trick with a cheeky, lobbed finish from an angle over keeper Iwan Davies.