Penrhyneudraeth FC search for new manager after Trystan Davies steps down
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Friday 26th August 2022 10:58 am
Penrhyndeuraeth’s Maes y Parc ground (AWT-3 Wikipedia )
CPD Penrhyndeudraeth are looking for a new manager after Trystan Davies’ decision to step down.
The cub would like to appoint a new manager/management team as soon as possible.
Previous experience of managing/coaching at Tier 4 level (or higher) would be an advantage, although not essential.
All those wishing to express an interest in the post should contact a club official or email: [email protected]
The Cockles are currently third from bottom in the North Wales Coast West League Premier Division with one win and four defeats in four outings.
