PENRHYNCOCH Reserves completed a good weekend for the Roosters with a 4-0 win in the FAW Reserves Central League at Llandrindod Wells Reserves.
17-year-old Steffan Taylor set the ball rolling with the opener on 38 minutes and the visitors doubled their tally through fellow teenager Eddie Rhodes on the stroke of half time.
Rhodes bagged his brace in the 65th minute before Jac Horwood completed the scoring moments later.
Llanidloes Town Reserves were narrow 2-1 winners against visitors Llanuwchllyn Reserves with all the goals coming in the first half.
Joshua Jones put the Daffs ahead in the ninth minute only for the Gwynedd side to level matters courtesy of an Oliver Evans own goal on 28 minutes.
Gregg Brown netted what turned out to be the winner seven minutes later for his fifth of the campaign.
Dolgellau Reserves suffered their second defeat of the league season going down 3-1 at Caersws Reserves.
Jared Marks netted twice, including one from the spot, inside the opening 18 minutes before Thomas Redrgift pulled one back for Dol midway through the half.
Tomos Evans made sure of the points with a third for the Bluebirds in the 72nd minute.
Dolgellau manager David Roberts said: “Can’t fault the boys today, we were much more disciplined and kept hold of the ball well in the first half.
“We ran out of steam a bit in the second half, with a few of the lads not 100% after illness hit our squad during the week.”