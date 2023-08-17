Penrhyncoch produced a promising second half display to secure another Ardal North East win in front of a sizeable crowd at Cae Baker last night.
Courtney Perkins’ stoppage time goal moments after Jon Evans saw his penalty well saved by Kham Steventon was all that separated the teams at the break after a competitive first half.
Perkins bagged his brace on the hour - his third goal of the campaign – and Geoff Kellaway capped a much improved second half for the Roosters with a third in the fourth minute of added on time.
Goals by Lewis Morris and Taylor Wozencraft gave Radnor Valley the win against visitors Llandrindod who had taken the lead early in the second half through Tom Durant.
Rhos Aelwyd and Penycae settled for a share of the spoils after Harry Killick cancelled out Evan Woodall's 25th minute strike for Rhos.
Late goals by Nicholas Jones and Callum Mannion gave Cefn Ablion a dramatic 4-3 comeback win at Llangollen Town.
Benjamin Wilson (2) and Gwilym Keddie scored for the hosts with Mannion and Kien Morris scoring in the first half for Cefn.
William Roberts Morris scored the only goal of the match as Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant beat visitors Llanfair United who finished the game with nine men after Matthew Spencer and Ewan Jones were red carded in stoppage time.