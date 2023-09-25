To win ugly is an oft used idiom used in all sports. It means that a team can win a match despite not playing at their best, or in a stylish or beautiful way, and sometimes even with a bit of luck.
Caernarfon Town 1 Pontypridd 0, JD Cymru Premier
But it doesn’t really matter, because the end result of victory really is all that counts in most sports, and football in particular, and whilst the Cofis deserved the points, it’s fair to say they did it by winning ugly.
Leading up to the fixture, Saturday evening’s visitors to the Oval, Pontypridd, had scored just two goals in their previous seven league matches and, just as tellingly, had conceded just three during that period. This suggested that Andrew Stokes’ side are a conservative side that would be difficult to break down and so it proved during a dour, if interesting, tussle between two competitive sides.
Caernarfon began the action well and were on the front foot early on. They could have gone ahead in the second minute after an early Phil Mooney effort had bounced up in the six yard area, with Adam Davies and Zack Clarke in attendance, but keeper George Ratcliffe somehow managed to get between the strikers and scoop the ball up in his hands.
Town went close again three minutes later when Sion Bradley’s curling free kick grazed the outside of the upright, with Ratcliffe at full stretch.
On 15 minutes, a Mooney header at the far post was directed into the hands of Ratcliffe whilst Ben Maher also went close on the half hour mark, his powerful strike from 20 yards taking a deflection on the way to hitting the upright.
Pontypridd began getting into the match as the action entered the final third of the first half, although their efforts to break the deadlock mainly consisted of long-range efforts. The first, from Owen Pritchard in the 33rd minute, ended a good two meters wide of the target whilst the same player went a little closer but with ultimately the same result with a second effort.
Town’s Dion Donohue rescued his side in the 36th minute with a superbly timed last ditch tackle to thwart Jan Maertins when he was well placed.
The second period began with an early penalty shout for the hosts, as Louis Lloyd went down in the box following a robust tackle but referee Huw Jones was not interested. A close range Adam Davies shot was blocked soon after and Darren Thomas’ effort from the rebound flew over the bar from 25 yards. Marc Williams missed the target with his attempt from 18 yards whilst Thomas saw another effort of his clear over the woodwork.
As the Cofis dominated possession, the visitors looked to play more on the counter attack and they looked dangerous when breaking upfield, especially whenever Curtis Hutson was involved.
Maertins will feel he should have done better when he found himself clear in the Caernarfon box, but his tame effort was comfortably stopped by home stopper Lewis Webb.
There was another miss at the other end after Louis Lloyd’s cross evaded everyone but a stretching Clarke could not quite reach the ball at the far post and could only manage to divert the ball wide of goal from three yards. In the 70th minute, Lloyd did well to beat his marker on the right flank as he ran to the byline and set up Davies, but the big striker could not quite manage a clean strike and his shot flew wide.
With the action entering its final stages, and a goalless draw looking ever more likely, Caernarfon finally got in front. The clock showed 84 minutes when Pontypridd half cleared a Bradley corner and Darren Thomas floated a ball to the far post. There was a melee of players in the box but it was Phil Mooney who rose the highest, and he headed the ball into the net from two yards.