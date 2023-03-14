A solitary strike by Sarah Ellis was enough to see Llanfair United Ladies through to the final of the CWFA Cup after a close encounter against Aberystwyth Development team.
The crucial goal came on 18 minutes with Llanfair now set to take on Aberystwyth Town first team in the final.
Bev Hemmings was at the match at Park Avenue on Sunday to capture these great photos.
Llanfair United Ladies ran out winners in the semi final against Aberystwyth Town Women (Bev Hemmings )
A midfield tussle as Aber search for an equaliser against Llanfair United (Bev Hemmings )
Aberystwyth on the attack (Bev Hemmings )
The semi final at Park Avenue was a close affair (Bev Hemmings )
Goalmouth action from the semi final at Park Avenue (Bev Hemmings )