THE curtain was brought down on another football season in Brecon and Radnorshire last week with the highly successful Penybont Cup being played at The Racecourse across four successive evenings.
The host club created history by lifting the inaugural Women's Penybont Cup on Thursday night following a 3-1 victory over North Wales Women's League opponents Berriew.
Penybont United opened the scoring when Fen Price headed home at the far post from captain Gemma Bradford's 22nd minute corner.
The Polecats doubled their advantage four minutes before the break when Talia Evans was played through on goal before coolly finishing past the advancing Berriew custodian.
The Rhiewsiders halved the deficit 17 minutes after the interval to provide themselves with a way back into the proceedings.
However, the hosts regained their two-goal buffer with 15 minutes remaining on the clock when Gemma Bradford converted a penalty awarded by referee Neil Holder despite vehement protests from the visitors.
The Polecats skipper received the Penybont Cup from Julie Christopher on behalf of match sponsors Caleb Roberts Insurance Services following the final whistle and Cathy Harris was awarded the player of the match accolade.
The 2023/24 season concluded 24 hours later with Rhayader Town overcoming Felindre 3-1 to claim the men's competition in front of a healthy crowd.
The Red Kites, who missed out on a place in the MMP Central Wales League E R Jenkins Cup final seven days earlier, went ahead after 13 minutes when Can Price was played through on goal to slide the ball past Felindre goalkeeper George Morgan.
However, the Millers responded to level the scores courtesy of James Reynolds' close-range 29th minute effort when Rhayader Town goalkeeper Eifion Price was unable to hold on to an initial shot.
However, his opposite number suffered a similar fate when the Red Kites pounced on two mistakes within the space of two minutes inside the final quarter of the match to see the silverware head to Y Weirglodd.
Morgan dropped a 70th minute free-kick played into the penalty area and James Price turned the loose ball home.
Two minutes the later, the Millers' custodian was unable to hold on to a low shot and Jacob Jones pounced to beat Morgan to the rebound and complete the scoring.
Rhayader Town's Steve Walsh was named player of the match and St Harmon's Adam Watson received the award for the goal of the week from cup final sponsors Bowen's Feeds.
Rhayader Town booked their place in the final following a 4-1 win over local rivals St Harmon on Tuesday evening at The Racecourse.
The Red Kites raced into a 3-0 lead within the opening 20 minutes of the second semi-final. Jack Clarke latched on to a 13th minute through ball to opening the scoring before netting again two minutes later courtesy of a close-range header.
The Red Kites extended their lead in the 19th minute when Clarke pounced to turn the ball into an unguarded net to complete a six minute hat-trick.
Steve Walsh increased Rhayader Town's advantage 10 minutes after the interval when he was on hand to volley home a cross from out on the right flank at the far post.
The Swifts netted the goal of the evening courtesy of Adam Watson's long-range strike with five minutes remaining on the clock but that proved to be nothing more than a consolation strike.
Felindre reached the final following a 6-2 victory over the host club on Monday evening.
The Polecats, who defeated the Millers 2-1 in last season's final, opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Cian Bufton ran on to a well-timed through ball before clinically finishing past George Morgan.
The visitors were back on level terms four minutes later when Jake Meredith headed home at the far post from a corner.
Felindre took the lead 60 seconds later when Lyndon Bevan beat the Penybont United custodian from near the halfway line with a direct free-kick.
The Millers extended their advantage when Sam Bevan finished from close range following a 19th minute corner and increased their lead moments after the restart following another long-range effort from Lyndon Bevan.
Felindre netted a fifth goal before the interval when Meredith was on hand to convert the loose ball after the home custodian had made an initial save.
The scoring was completed in the final moments when Bufton scored his second of the evening from an 87th corner for the Polecats before the Millers made it a round half dozen shortly after the restart when Sam Morgan pounced on an error in the host's rearguard.