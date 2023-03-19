Ceredigion Schools FA’s Under 13s Girls produced a brilliant performance to run out 12-0 winners in their final group match of the 2022-23 WSFA Competition against Pembrokeshire Schools FA in Haverfordwest on Saturday.
The girls played with gusto and purpose from the get-go and masterfully controlled the match.
This group of girls have worked hard with coach Rhys Jon James and have come a long way since their first home match in September, also against Pembrokeshire that ended in a draw, to being the assured winners this weekend.
The goalscorers were Mali Jones (4), Hannah Phillips-Jones (2), Hana Evans (2), Lita Egan (3) and Jasmine Bramhall-Thomas.