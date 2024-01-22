PENRHYNCOCH are through to the last eight of the FAW Amateur Trophy after a professional performance against Ardal Leagues South West outfit Penrhiwceiber Rangers.
Penrhyncoch 3 Penrhiwceiber Rangers 0, FAW Amateur Trophy
The visitors are well placed in their league, four points off the pace but with five games in hand, and posed a tough test for the Roosters.
There was little to choose between the two teams at the break in tricky conditions at Cae Baker. Both sides tried to play good football despite the weather and heavy pitch but it was the hosts who took a lead into the break courtesy of a smart finish by Geoff Kellaway after a quick-thinking assist by goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins on the half hour.
Penrhyncoch are in a rich vein of form and went on to boss the second half as their fitness, pace and ability to play in the right spaces on the pitch shone through.
The impressive Daniel Owen doubled their tally on 53 minutes after good work by fellow forward Zac Davies who also caught the eye.
And Pen, who were missing a number of players through injuries and suspension, surged further ahead when Kellaway bagged his brace on 66 minutes.
But there was little chance for him to notch his hat-trick as he was sent for an early shower six minutes later after retaliating when the ball was kicked into his head from five yards when he was on the ground.
A melee ensued which saw the visitors’ Jacob Ireland red carded and Jarrad Welch picking up a second caution.
The Roosters, who are playing with real purpose these days, saw thew game out comfortable with Isaac Pridmore, in for the suspended Niall Coleridge, a stand out.
Other results: Cefn Cribwr 7 Blaenavon Blues 0; Llannefydd 3 Conwy Borough 1; Llanrhaeadr 0 Holyhead Hotspur 1; Y Rhyl 1879 1 Newport City 2.