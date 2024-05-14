FRESH from beating Merched Tref Fflint United in a classic North Wales Women’s League play-off final, Merched Pwllheli have made progress to the Betty Pickering Cup final.
Seven day after their 3-2 extra time success in the play off, Pwllheli beat the Silkwomen 3-1 at the Rec on Sunday to set up a final clash against Llangefni Town.
Having already beaten them twice in the league, albeit by a slender 2-1 margin on both occasions, Pwllheli will go into the final full of confidence as they target a special treble.
They have already won the North Wales West Division title and have been crowned overall North Wales League champions and a cup win would be the icing on the cake for Erica Jones’ side.
Charley Davies’ eighth minute goal was all that separated the two evenly-matched teams at the break, the defender heading in following a corner by Jini Owen Hughes.
And the hosts made a bright start again to the second half when Jini Owen Hughes produced an unerring finish into the bottom corner for her 21st goal of the season after good work by Lois Thomas.
Flint produced a comeback in last week’s play off before losing out in extra time and they hinted that they could do the same again when Zoe Stopford reduced the deficit on the hour.
But their hopes were dashed when Llinos Dunwoody headed in Katie Bowe’s corner on 82 minutes to clinch the win.
Llangefni booked their place in the final with a 7-4 win against fellow islanders Amlwch Town.
The visitors led 3-1 at the break thanks to Marissa George and Jessica Jones (2) with Tesni Hughes replying for Amlwch.
Jones went on to complete her hat-trick in the second half and netted Llangfeni’s seventh of the afternoon with Jennifer Cox also bagging a brace.
Cerys Gadd (2) and Lowri Thomas added to Amlwch’s tally after the break.