A POPULAR junior football festival will be held at Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields on 10 September.
Gŵyl Pêldroed Gary Pugh Football Festival is orgainsed by Llanilar FC as an on-going tribute to the work that Gary Pugh did providing opportunities for junior football in Llanilar and more generally in the Aberystwyth area.
The principle aim of the day is for as many local teams to get involved to give as many local players as possible the opportunity to take part and to enjoy the day.
One of Gary’s great attributes was the time he gave up to provide opportunity for local children to play the game, regardless of their ability, encompassing the spirit of the junior league to provide football for all. On the day there will be tournaments at U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17.
The festival will also raise money for Kids Cancer Charity, formerly known as Christian Lewis Trust.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy the day. They are now actively taking entries.