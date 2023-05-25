PORTHMADOG have announced that they are reforming their reserve side for next season.
First team boss Craig Papirnyk said: “I am delighted to announce that we will be having a reserve team once again at Porthmadog for the 2023/24 season.
“Having a reserves side has always been important to me as the first team manager; it provides young local talent the opportunity to grow and develop and to create a pathway for these players to play senior football with the focus on getting into the first team.
“In addition to this the young players will support the first team cover as the season progresses.”
He added: “I am pleased to announce that the new management team will be Stuart Rogers and Trystan Davies as managers along with Dave Harding as assistant.
“The club are delighted with these appointments. Stuart has a wealth of playing experience who will play a key role in linking the reserves to the first team environment.
“Trystan has recently gained his Uefa B Licence qualification and has experience coaching local youngsters as well as neighbours Penrhyndeudraeth and Dave comes in to support the two withhaving a lot of local playing experience.
“I am looking forward to working closely with all three of the lads, we will create one big management team with the three joining myself, Ben, Steve and Harvey as we work together to establish two competitive teams striving for the same success.”
Stuart said: “I am delighted and thankful to Paps and the club for giving me this opportunity.
"I can’t wait to get going, meeting the lads and, hopefully giving them the platform to impress and make the step up to the first team.
“I am looking forward to passing on my experience and starting my pathway into management, especially at a club like Porthmadog.”
Trystan said: “I'm happy to be part of the Porthmadog management team.
"It was an opportunity I had to take not only for my own development as a coach, but most importantly the chance to develop young local players that can be part of Porthmadog's future.
"We have many young talented footballers in the area and will be working with Porthmadog Juniors to make sure they are ready for the big step.
"I can't wait to get started and working with Craig and his management team. Exited for the season ahead and for the future of Porthmadog."
Dave added: "It is a pleasure to come in and support Stu and Trystan, it is also an honour to be part of Porthmadog FC.
"I am looking forward to working with Paps and the first team and excited to develop and support the next generation of players at Y Traeth."