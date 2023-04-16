Porthmadog 3 Llanidloes Town 0
JD Cymru North
PORTHMADOG secured a confidence-boosting win in their final JD Cymru North outing ahead of the big Welsh Blood Service Cup (North) final against Colwyn Bay.
After finishing 11th in their first season back at tier 2, Craig Papirnyk’s men take on Cymru North champions Colwyn Bay at Maes Tegid on Saturday (2.30pm), a match originally scheduled to be played at Caernarfon Town’s Oval.
The winners will take on Barry Town United in the national final of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup at Latham Park in Newtown on Sunday, 29 April (5.30pm).
Port face a huge challenge against the Bay, who will operate in the JD Cymru Premier next season, but will go into the showcase match on the back of a 3-0 home win against Llanidloes on Saturday.
The Daffs created the first opening at the Traeth, George Clarke’s low drive flashing past the post after Port’s Cai Parry had been dispossessed in midfield.
Port settled and started to control possession, leading to a couple of decent chances.
Ifan Emlyn and Meilir Williams combined to set up Alex Boss but a heavy challenge on the winger as he was about to pull the trigger was deemed a fair one by the referee.
Moments later, Cai Jones raced on to a ball over the top but his firm volley narrowly cleared the bar.
The hosts kept knocking om the door and made the breakthrough on 19 minutes, Meilir Williams slotting the ball home from close range after Tom Mahoney's initial effort diverted into his path.
At the other end, Jamie Breese missed a glorious opportunity to draw Llani level when one-on-one with Port keeper Morgan Jones before the woodwork denied Port a second after Williams’ chip took an unfortunate bounce off the turf and struck the bar.
Breese blazed over the bar when clean through and the visitors paid the price for the miss when Port doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time.
Daffs keeper Luke Evans fumbled Ifan Emlyn’s inswinging corner, giving Nathan Williams an easy headed finish to give Port a deserved two-goal cushion.
The home side kept their foot on the gas after the break and reaped further reward on the hour.
Ifan Emlyn’s low free kick hit the post before rolling along the goal-line to hit the other post before Marcus Banks pounced to finish from close range.
Port continued to attack with purpose but failed to add to their tally.